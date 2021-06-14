Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCL.A. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.22.

TSE:TCL.A opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$13.08 and a 12 month high of C$26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.21.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

