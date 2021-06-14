Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.60

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 203.60 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 203.40 ($2.66), with a volume of 941835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

