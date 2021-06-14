Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $22.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. Macquarie lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $16.96 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

