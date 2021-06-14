Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Makena Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.88. 52,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.61. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

