U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,927 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $87,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.10. 120,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,893. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

