UBS Group AG Buys 12,235 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $25,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 117,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $49.30 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

