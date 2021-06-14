UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,806,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.53. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.