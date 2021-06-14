UBS Group AG Has $28.84 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

UBS Group AG grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $2,682,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $19,244,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,363.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $459.20 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.22 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

