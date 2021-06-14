UBS Group AG Sells 103,741 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

UBS Group AG cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,741 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36.

