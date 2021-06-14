UBS Group AG Sells 18,790 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $26,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners raised its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,761,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $138.63 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.19 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

