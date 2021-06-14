UBS Group AG Sells 247,371 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $25,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

