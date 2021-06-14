UChain Market Capitalization Hits $22,218.16 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. UChain has a market capitalization of $22,218.16 and approximately $9,202.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One UChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00785496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.55 or 0.07925859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00083247 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

