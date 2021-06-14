Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 73.8% in May

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ UNAM opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81. Unico American has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.15.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 44.51% and a negative net margin of 51.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

