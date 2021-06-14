UniCrypt Market Cap Achieves $18.37 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for $621.39 or 0.01549932 BTC on major exchanges. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00434453 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000693 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016818 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000552 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,561 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

