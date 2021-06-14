United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $67.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.26. 127,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,973,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

