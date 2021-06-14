Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $11.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

UNIT stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,028,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 597,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

