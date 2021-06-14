Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

