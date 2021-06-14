Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.89.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $258.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 69,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

