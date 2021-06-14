UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UOL Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

UOLGY stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. UOL Group has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90.

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

