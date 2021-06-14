Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 105,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74.

