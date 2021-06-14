Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $76.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.