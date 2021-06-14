Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $341.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

