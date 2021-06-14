VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10,322.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,285,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,262,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,072,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $92.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

