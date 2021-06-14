Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

