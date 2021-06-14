Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

