Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.91. 3,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.