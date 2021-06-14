Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,072,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $144.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

