Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the May 13th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONG opened at $67.25 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.