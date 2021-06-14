Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,083,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,456,000.

VB traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $227.18. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.95.

