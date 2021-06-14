Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $63.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

