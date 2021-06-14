Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.46

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after buying an additional 434,802 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

