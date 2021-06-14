Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,841 shares of company stock worth $8,641,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

