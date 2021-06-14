Veritaseum Trading 48.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $67.85 million and $177.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $31.56 or 0.00077882 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.00804995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.22 or 0.07926546 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

