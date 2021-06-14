Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Veritiv worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after acquiring an additional 86,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

