Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $331.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $305.00 to $331.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $193.38. 14,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

