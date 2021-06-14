Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.15

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 2812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

