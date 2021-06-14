Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%.

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

VIRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.