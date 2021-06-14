Vista Investment Management Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. 33,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,318. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.