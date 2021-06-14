Vista Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.7% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,011 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,038,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 194,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,819,000 after acquiring an additional 359,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $46.18. 678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.