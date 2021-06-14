Vista Investment Management Makes New $245,000 Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

