Vista Investment Management Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after buying an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,472. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

