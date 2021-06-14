Vista Investment Management Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.28. 4,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,394. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $236.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

