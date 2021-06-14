Vista Investment Management Sells 775 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vista Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.79. 1,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,441. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

