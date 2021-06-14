Vista Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vista Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,328. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

