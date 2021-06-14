Vista Investment Management Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vista Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.2% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $38.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.