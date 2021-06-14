Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Position Lessened by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,191 shares during the quarter. Vonage comprises about 1.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.