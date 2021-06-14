Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 52.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vonage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

