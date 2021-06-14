Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 337,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.47 on Monday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

