Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $256,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $84.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

