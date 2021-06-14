Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $19.88 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

